A light bulb for your heart

How about a light bulb that tracks your heartbeat? The Sengled Smart Health Monitoring Light is designed to track your sleep and specific biometric measurements, such as heart rate and body temperature, as well as other vital signs.

The bulb is a dual Wi-Fi/Bluetooth with radar technology. News of the product, due towards the end of 2022, came from Kenneth Camp, product innovation director, in a briefing with The Verge ahead of CES, the big electronic trade show.

Other products in the works from Sengled include:

* a Wi-Fi LED Essential Oil Diffuser Light will have scheduling and timer features

* a Zigbee window and door sensor and a motion sensor for controlling smart lights

* Bluetooth Mesh LED recessed ceiling lights in white and colour options with a standard Edison E26 base