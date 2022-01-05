A light bulb for your heart
The Digital LifeWednesday, January 05, 2022
|
How about a light bulb that tracks your heartbeat? The Sengled Smart Health Monitoring Light is designed to track your sleep and specific biometric measurements, such as heart rate and body temperature, as well as other vital signs.
The bulb is a dual Wi-Fi/Bluetooth with radar technology. News of the product, due towards the end of 2022, came from Kenneth Camp, product innovation director, in a briefing with The Verge ahead of CES, the big electronic trade show.
Other products in the works from Sengled include:
* a Wi-Fi LED Essential Oil Diffuser Light will have scheduling and timer features
* a Zigbee window and door sensor and a motion sensor for controlling smart lights
* Bluetooth Mesh LED recessed ceiling lights in white and colour options with a standard Edison E26 base
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy