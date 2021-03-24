A new and affordable NOOK

THERE is an all-new NOOK coming next month, a 10-inch Android tablet made by Lenovo with the Barnes and Noble bookstore pre-loaded. The tablet, which weighs less than a pound, is affordably priced at US$129.99 and connects to Google's Play Store.

Barnes and Noble says, “A long-lasting battery for up to 10 hours of web browsing on a single charge will keep you up and running as you shop for all your favourite reads on the Barnes and Noble app. NOOK users have a vast library of e-books at their fingertips, including more than one million books under US$4.99, plus the added benefit of free in-store support in accordance with local safety protocols.”