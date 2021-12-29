A phone using paper pulp

A phone using paper pulpWednesday, December 29, 2021
|
Realme's upcoming flagship GT 2 Pro features an eco-friendly biopolymer material on its back cover, giving a textured paper feel to the body.
One of the first devices powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the GT 2 Pro is also the world's first smartphone with a 150-degree ultra-wide camera. The “world's first” ultra-wide-band antenna switching technology lets the phone switch to whichever of the 12 antennas with the best signal strength.
The “360-degree NFC,” allows the upper part of the GT 2 Pro to read NFC on either side, making contactless payment and Bluetooth pairing easier.
The Realme GT 2 Pro will be launched in China on January 4, 2022, but a company spokesperson confirmed that it would eventually go overseas.
