A salute to Women in Tech

SiliconCaribe released their First Annual Caribbean Women in Tech Top 50 List to mark Girls in ICT Day. Twenty Jamaican women made the stellar list of 50 women from 14 countries operating in 24 tech industry sectors.

The judges reviewed more than 140 nominations assessing specific criteria which included years in technology, impact on the industry, their leadership roles, key achievements which led to game-changing moments and overall technical accomplishments. In this issue of Digital Life we salute two of these outstanding WOMEN IN TECH.

Melissa James

Melissa James is an award-winning diversity expert, proven thought leader, and trending businesswoman dedicated to increasing diversity in the technology industry. Her proven strategies help candidates think more strategically about their careers and land positions that will accelerate their development. James is president and CEO of The Tech Connection, the premier marketplace for purpose-driven, diverse, technical talent. Her mission is to help people reach their highest potential by accelerating their individual pathways to success. She has a strong track record of building high-performing teams for elite companies such as Google, RA Capital, Teradata, and Sample6.

Born the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, she learned the value of education and creating opportunities for others for whom many would not go the extra mile. With the Tech Connection, she is “paying it forward” to many others who are seeing an opportunity to work in tech at some of the most influential companies in the Boston area.

Marguerite Orane

Marguerite Orane is dedicated to changing the way we live and work so that we do so with joy. She coaches leaders in realising the value that joy and happiness at work bring to people and profits. With over 30 years in strategy consulting and general management, Orane's commitment is to help leaders and their teams joyfully bring strategy to life to achieve their desired results. She is valued for her insights on leadership, strategy, entrepreneurship, and personal growth delivered in her own energetic, joy-filled way as a coach, facilitator, public speaker and blogger. Her experience as an entrepreneur, bolstered by a Harvard MBA, and her curiosity about the mysteries and delights of the world are the foundation of this work.

Orane has published two books: Free and Laughing: Spiritual Insights in Everyday Moments and Forget It! What's the Point? Letting Go and Claiming Joy and shares her insights on leadership fortnightly at: www.margueriteorane.com/blog