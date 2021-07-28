Alex Morrissey — Six year success

JULY 15 marked the sixth anniversary of digital media agency ESIROM, and the company's 20 plus employees, two locations, and some major projects under its belt seem like a dream come true for Director Alex Morrissey.

“Surprisingly, we have been able to accomplish so much in such a short time frame. As the director, my job is to keep the business running and my team learning and growing with it, so it's shaping up and aligning with the direction I wanted to see the company going,” Morrissey said enthusiastically. “I feel great that we've been able to stay in business through all the hurdles over the years. We're out of the start-up phase and cementing our place in the industry,” he added.

And cementing its place is exactly what the company has been doing, with digital, multimedia and tech divisions spanning the industry and broad revenue streams being secured for ESIROM.

Taking inspiration from other tech companies, Morrissey wanted a unique name for his company but also wanted a name fit for a digital media agency.

“I needed to give it meaning for a digital media agency, so I took each letter and came up with Encouraging Social Influence, Redefining Online Marketing,” he explained.

Over the years ESIROM has offered services in social media management/strategy, web development, app development, online advertising, along with photo and video production, garnering in the process clients such as Victoria Mutual, Seprod and the Ministry of Tourism, to name a few. And for the sixth year, ESIROM has added to its asset base by opening a studio.

“Initially, the idea was to create a space for our team to create content on a larger scale [but] then we thought, 'How many other creatives are out there but don't have anywhere they can use to do their own thing?', so we decided to open it up to anyone who would like to rent it. It's multipurpose; we even built a bar because we find it very hard to access bars for video shoots without interrupting business operations,” said Morrissey.

Their work has obviously spoken for itself as they have gathered a collection of awards over the years. The accolades include Global Entrepreneur of the Year at the International Business and Academic Excellence [IBAE] Awards in October 2019; Entrepreneur of the Year from Jamaica Chamber of Commerce in 2018; the Caribbean Advertising Federation's American Advertising Awards; Silver Award for Consumer Website in February 2020 for their work on the 'Guinness Celebrates Dancehall' campaign; 2020 Silver Addy Award; and the 2020 Media Innovator Award.

Morrissey's brainchild has already spawned an Indonesian office, with a small team making moves to enter the Asian market.

“It will happen when the time is right, so right now, we are continuing to make connections and do small projects,” Morrissey said on the matter.

And while their eyes are on global expansion, ESIROM intends to continue expanding in Jamaica.