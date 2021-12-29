Alexa! Bad girl.Wednesday, December 29, 2021
A woman claims that Alexa made her child play a potentially deadly TikTok challenge. The 10-year-old girl had asked Alexa to give her a challenge. Alexa responded with: “The challenge is simple: Plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.”
The “Penny” challenge is a viral stunt that can create sparks, damage electrical outlets, and even start fires.
Amazon responded that Alexa uses Bing as the default search engine for all of her queries, and the company asks users to help improve answers.
“Our customers want Alexa to get smarter and more helpful to them every day. To do that, we use your requests to Alexa to train our speech recognition and natural language understanding systems using machine learning,” read the response.
