Alexa can watch your house

Alexa has a new hot-off-the-press feature called Home Monitoring which transforms the smart display into a security camera.

If you have the latest Echo Show 10 you cannot only view the camera feed, but you can pan the room left to right. With the latest update of Amazon's flagship smart display, the first-gen Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 now have a Home Monitoring setting.

Also new from Amazon is the refreshed line-up of its Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 5 Kids version.

The Echo Show 8, in Charcoal and Glacier White, is priced at US$129.99 and begins shipments from June 9.