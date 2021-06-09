Alicia Lyttle, TALLAWAH

Alicia Lyttle delivers a tremendous transformation as an e-commerce educator and all-around Internet boss. She is the CEO of POW, a digital marketing company, as well as CEO of Internet Income Jamaica. In partnership with her sister, they teach people how to transform their skills into an online business.

Lyttle's journey is an uplifting example of the power of the Internet and its ability to transform lives, beginning with her own. As a young girl, her father instilled the importance of hard work in order to have a life and home of your dreams. So Sunday drives to look at beautiful houses became an inspiration for Lyttle to pursue a career in something she was passionate about: the environment. Her educational background is in environmental science, health, and policy, which she studied at Tulane University. She would return to university for a doctoral programme, but not before working in the mayor's office in New Orleans and graduating to the White House and the United States Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, DC.

Like a true entrepreneur, Lyttle arrived at a pivotal point in her career when she met a man who wanted to use his knowledge to create a course and sell it on the Internet. As a result, she found a new passion and decided to help build his online business. And what a resounding success it was. A few years after starting this venture, they made US$2.7 million. However, the business partnership did not last, and Lyttle, armed with the tools and smarts needed, went solo to build her business but would eventually team up with her sister to launch Internet Income Jamaica. It was a fulfilment of her dad's dream for them to become ambassadors for Jamaica.

Several people approached Lyttle to help them start online businesses. However, they could not afford to pay for the training, coaching, and tools required. So NCB Foundation partnered to fund the assistance programme to hire additional full-time trainers.

Today Internet Income serves Jamaicans and the world of potential e-commerce entrepreneurs hoping to tap into a lucrative US-dollar market. Lyttle believes the Internet is a great equaliser, allowing anyone to solve problems for people no matter their background. Her students range from individuals with a seventh-grade education, who don't have high school diplomas, to educated retirees who want to find new ways to earn money online.

Her big vision is to support the development of Jamaica being viewed globally as the number one digital skills outsourcing centre in the world. Her passion is to help the Jamaican people and, as a direct result, the country's economy by earning foreign exchange. She encourages everyone to keep dreaming and believing and to know that it's possible for them.