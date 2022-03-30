Almando Cox, proud IT entrepreneur

Almando Cox, president and CEO of ResolveIT, recounts that he had an innate entrepreneurial flair because he always enjoyed finding solutions to problems as a youngster. His foray into technology started in primary school and was nurtured in high school, where he immersed himself in electronics and appliance repairs as a hobby. This ultimately led him to realise that his passion and, coupled with his skill sets, he thought he could positively impact the people around him. Therefore, it was opportune for Cox to eventually formalise and operate his enterprise.

ResolveIT is a full-service technology company for the business to customer (B2C) and business to business (B2B) markets across the region. From their corporate office in New Kingston, ResolveIT's B2B customers benefit from productivity, security, communication, automation, and infrastructure solutions to improve operational efficiency. Additionally, Resolve IT's service centre caters to the B2C market in which customers can purchase tech devices such as tablets, mobile phones, and personal computers as well as benefit from device repair services.

ResolveIT is heavily invested in its vision to be “the hub of technological transitions”; therefore, Cox and his team focus on helping their clients adapt technology to improve their lives and livelihoods. As a client-centric company, ResolveIT created an “incubator environment” to nurture client relationships through a detailed understanding of user requirements and effective communication to understand their people and process, ultimately leading to positive business outcomes.

Cox revealed that his company serviced B2C clients through appointments during the pandemic, experiencing significant uptake in required services from the B2B market. Based on the clients' needs, the company created new and tailored solutions, including configuring remote infrastructure such as Wi-Fi and facilitating access to collaboration interfaces such as Microsoft Teams and Google Classroom for schools in particular. Cox noted that the pandemic amplified their strategy of onboarding new team members to manage the demands of their clients.

Partnership with the Development Bank of Jamaica SERVE Programme as an IT business development organisation (IT-BDO), opened the door to the company providing more excellent value to the micro and small enterprise (MSME) community through tailored services. They also focused on assisting clients through automated solutions for repetitive, time-intensive tasks. Cox is thrilled to be launching a fully integrated e-commerce platform, which will allow users to leverage various functions such as e-mail marketing and accounting.

As an entrepreneur, Cox is most proud of his company's ability to help its clients scale their operations. In addition, he emphasised that while entrepreneurship is a non-traditional career path, it has a positive and significant impact on our community, society, and world. Ultimately, he wants to leverage his skills, talent, relationships, and time to improve the quality of life of those with whom he interacts.