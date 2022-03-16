ALYSSA MOOYOUNG — App to the world

Alyssa MooYoung, general manager for Hugo app in Jamaica and Trinidad, has always been thrilled by opportunities to learn more and gain new experiences, underscored by her innate drive to succeed. MooYoung is also undaunted by challenges and uses the wisdom from her past experiences to inform her current decisions and perspectives.

As general manager MooYoung's key role is overseeing the various departments and managing merchant relationships to increase activations on the app. She prioritises her daily tasks allowing her to focus better and manage her time. MooYoung also believes in incorporating work-life balance by ensuring that she spends quality time with family and friends and maintains her mental and physical health as an avid crossfitter.

Hugo app is the first super app in Jamaica that allows customers to purchase an array of edible and non-edible products from the plethora of merchants listed on the platform. The app also provides errand services for time-constrained customers. Additionally, customers also benefit from the luxury of having their products delivered to them at their convenience.

As the first app of its kind in the market, Hugo app saw a significant growth opportunity when they decided to launch in Jamaica in 2021 due to increased customer demand for convenience due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Sophisticated algorithms power the app, a user-friendly interface and the variety of services offered allowed Hugo app to position itself as a game-changer in the Jamaican market. In addition, Hugo app's rates are competitive, and quick turnaround times for delivery have boosted customer loyalty. Hugo app's customer service team is one that MooYoung describes as “superior” and regards her team as integral in the growth and success of the super app.

MooYoung asserted that Hugo predominantly uses digital marketing strategies and channels to drive app awareness, conversions, and retention rates as a tech company. Customers can benefit from multiple in-app promotions from various product and service categories. New users also are rewarded with free delivery, for instance.

Hugo also employs traditional marketing tactics, most notably their “Moradito”, a suited purple mascot, evoking a fun spirit branding, commissioned to engage their customers during in-person activations and promotions. Hugo app is proud to expand its regional footprint in Trinidad and Tobago. In addition, customers can look forward to an upgrade in the app, allowing for bill payment services.

Ultimately, MooYoung pushes her Hugo team to scale new boundaries and strive to unlock new opportunities to grow and excel while remaining authentic. She is also keen to help drive the technology revolution globally through impactful work.