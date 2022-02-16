Andrea Dempster Chung — Downtown dedicated

Andrea Dempster Chung, co-founder and executive director of Kingston Creative, has always had a passion for culture and the arts. However, she pursued her studies in engineering and started her early career in the field, primarily because of the perception of limited career opportunities in the arts at the time. Fortunately, her family business background and corporate experiences gave her the opportunity to develop strong business acumen which she would then use as a lever for the impact she wanted to make.

Dempster Chung launched her first business, Bookophilia, in 2007, was focused on showcasing books, hosting events and also included a cafe. Bookophilia was her launchpad for Kingston Creative as it proved to Dempster Chung how important it was to provide a platform for Jamaican creatives. It was also her inspiration to start Kingston Creative as a national hub for a thriving creative community.

Kingston Creative aimed to be a catalyst for sustainable development of Jamaica by leveraging our culture and wealth of art forms. Dempster Chung outlined that the organisation is focused on building a healthy creative ecosystem to develop talent and connect creatives with opportunities which will allow them to monetise their skills.

Prior to the Covid-19, she emphasised that there was a gap in digital and business skills which Kingston Creative responded to by initiating approximately 8,000 different training opportunities for creatives through partnerships. Amid the pandemic, Dempster Chung and her team partnered with other overseas NGOs to issue grants and support for creatives through a programme called Catapult. In addition, Catapult provided free tech consulting services, websites and training sessions in areas such as digital marketing to help creatives understand how to operate their businesses online. Through such partnerships, Kingston Creative also supported the creative community through a “Masks For Downtown” initiative where they employed artisans from 10 communities to make masks for the vulnerable population in the downtown Kingston area. They also facilitated a two-month artist residencies initiative that was focused on incentivising artists to continue their creative practice.

She explained that CreaTech is a Kingston Creative programme funded by the IDB that encompassses new technologies such as blockchain (NFTs), augmented reality, and artificial intelligence and how they are being used to disrupt the creative industries. Dempster Chung sees CreaTech as an opportunity to drive global growth of the Jamaican creative community. Taking advantage of the potential of the space, they have partnered with DBJ, HEART/NSTA Trust, TEF and others to close several gaps that exist for creatives including lack of innovation, formalisation, and critical technology and digital skills.

The recently held Creative Hack JA was a two-day hackathon event that allowed creatives and techies to collaborate and ideate solutions aimed at addressing national problems aligned to the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs). In addition, creatives also had the opportunity to leverage business matchmaking, consultation and mentorship opportunities, by enrolling in a business incubator and “Go Global” accelerator programme through Kingston Creative's network partners. The Creative Hub in downtown Kingston also offers training, development and upskilling of creatives and functions as an Art District with a few event activitations like the Artwalk, that brings thousands of visitors into the city.

Dempster Chung emphasised that through their 2021 partnership with HEART/NSTA Trust they have offered free certified courses in digital and social media marketing. The upcoming digital technologies course will introduce creatives to areas such as blockchain where the cohort will not only learn the theory but will also participate in a practical session where they will be able to mint their first NFTs.

Kingston Creative is also focused on building platforms that facilitate market access and economies of scale in the creative industries. Their new Culture App (currently in development) facilitates booking of tours, navigating and exploring the cultural places in downtown Kingston and Port Royal. An e-Commerce platform is also in development so that creatives who have limited resources can build their own platforms, to sell their products online. Additionally, a Caribbean Creative Network database is being built to facilitate greater exposure and earning potential for creatives who are listed on the platform. Dempster Chung also explained that augmented reality is being used to activate and create an experiential art walk in downtown Kingston using an app called Artivive. They are also actively focused on continuing to partner with entities who are able to drive the growth of the CreaTech ecosystem.

Through these various initiatives Dempster Chung and her team intends to revitalise and destigmatise the downtown area while increasing and diversifying income earning opportunities for the creatives and communities, thus growing the creative economy and contributing to the overall economic growth of Jamaica.

Ultimately, Dempster Chung and her team want to be powerful catalysts, accelerating the growth of the cultural and creative industries while shifting the narrow view of how society values creative individuals. She hopes that in time, people will embrace downtown Kingston as a vibrant inclusive space that communicates both community and culture, cohesively.