App safety, data protection

WHICH apps are safest to use if you want to keep your data private? Clubhouse , Netflix and Signal top the list.

Worried about your information being shared? Based on how much data apps collect overall for selling on, selling to you, and tracking your actions, pCloud revealed which apps are the safest to use to keep your data safe and private.

Lockdown favourites such as Skype, Microsoft Teams and Google Classroom collect no data at all and top the list alongside Clubhouse, Netflix and Signal .

At the other end of the scale where one will find Facebook and Instagram, upcoming social media stars BIGO LIVE and Likke are amongst the top 20 safest apps to use, collecting just two per cent of users' personal data.