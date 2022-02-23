Apple redesigning phones

Apple redesigning phonesWednesday, February 23, 2022
|
Now that Samsung has rolled out its latest line of smartphones, news from Engadget Japan comes that Apple plans to upgrade both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to 8GB RAM, pushing into Android territory.
Additional hints come from tipster LeaksApplePro in his latest iDropNews, revealing that Apple plans to deliver a “complete redesign” with the iPhone 14. The new line-up would increase production costs expected to be passed onto customers at higher prices for three new models.
Other leaks point to all-new cameras, bigger batteries and a switch to a titanium chassis for iPhone 14 Pro models. The Touch ID could also return, switching back to USB-C and scrapping the SIM card slot for an eSIM instead.
