Apple's new Mac Studio
A compact desktop for professionalsWednesday, March 09, 2022
|
Apple unveiled the Mac Studio, a powerful desktop that runs on the company's new M1 Ultra chip, the ideal machine for the professional.
The Mac Studio starts at $1,999 and is meant for content creators who need strong performance and graphics but can't afford a Mac Pro.
While not as compact as the mini, the Studio is a tiny computer for the performance it promises.
Apple also claims the Mac Studio is more efficient than competitors and requires 1,000 kilowatt-hours of energy less than a high-end PC desktop.
There are four Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting display and peripherals, an Ethernet port, two USB ports, an HDMI, and a high-impedance headphone/mic jack. On the front are two USB-C ports (with M1 Ultra config, Thunderbolt 4) and a full SD card slot. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6.
