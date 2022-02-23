Austin Whitter — TECHNOLOGY FASCINATION

Austin Whitter, managing director of DMA Limited, recounts his love for tech started while enrolled at Campion College. He was fascinated by how different elements of the world of websites worked together. He decided to pursue his interest by creating a personal blog and another developed on a website-builder platform. While attending The University of the West Indies, he made an entertainment website for college students like himself, rising to the challenge of improving his website-building skills, including adding webpages with compelling content that combined aesthetics. Upon graduation, Whitter analysed market gaps for opportunities to marry his love for branding and technology with his innate business acumen.

Whitter regards DMA Limited as a “purple unicorn” branding and web solutions provider, focusing on medium and corporate businesses. Guided by the thought process of “Let's Discover”, his team concentrates on understanding client profiles and the latest industry trends and insights to create road maps for their clients. DMA can develop product-market fit solutions combining aesthetics and well-developed websites that enable clients to benefit from economies of scale, greater visibility and increases their bottomline. Whitter emphasised that this solution-oriented approach, rather than product-oriented, saw one of his clients securing a multimillion-dollar contract amid the pandemic.

During the pandemic DMA pivoted by venturing into native website hosting. The “Syncd” platform allowed them to transfer client websites to their servers, resulting in reduced costs and increased revenue for his company. Whitter confirmed that this system increased security by detecting malware on clients' existing network infrastructure through Syncd. In addition, Syncd facilitated an e-commerce solution for their clients.

As thought leaders, DMA Limited also focuses on a more robust user interface and user experience (UI/UX) to give their clients' customers a better online experience. Their data analytics services also help their clients to make informed business decisions.

Whitter and his team are committed to remaining agile and building on the strategies developed during the pandemic. They are also thrilled to be exploring the areas of data protection and business intelligence. DMA Limited is also researching the feasibility of artificial intelligence tools for logistics, real estate and the legal industry to launch in the coming months.

They are proud to having contributed to Jamaica's digital transformation, as society has become more appreciative of the technology as the “great enabler” to access global opportunities. DMA Limited is also paying it forward by providing services to non-governmental organisations by building awareness of their causes to raise funds for their projects. Ultimately, Whitter wants to follow his relentless passion for impacting and influencing the next generation.