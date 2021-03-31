Social $ense: Avoid social media mistakes

Social media can make a marked difference in a company's marketing; it is, in fact, a powerful tool. Nevertheless, having your business on social media is more than just creating profiles and populating. A lot goes into a successful social media profile, and missing critical aspects can cost your business valuable customers and even harm its reputation.

Here are six crucial mistakes easily remedied by companies on social media:

1. No social media strategy: Small businesses are guilty of this. Researching your target audience and having a strategy can improve how your social media posts are received. You can plan online sales and even create themes to accompany your strategy.

2. Posting the same type of content: Not switching up your content can bore your audience and spoil your attempt to reach new ones. Some consume better via video vs graphics, for example. The more attractive your message, the better potential to reach a wider audience.

3. Not engaging with followers: Though questions and comments may become overwhelming, it is always best to respond. If it is an inflammatory comment, try responding using direct messages. However, not responding isn't an option. Keeping the lines of communication open is how you drive your engagement and develop a relationship with consumers.

4. Choosing the wrong platform: I have mentioned before that there is no need to be on every platform. Yes, you want to diversify and reach new markets. However, social media strategy will help you determine which platforms should be your focus.

5. Constantly hard selling: Social media allows a business or brand to present a narrative beyond 'buy this or that'. You can position yourself as a leader in your field while helping your audience. Tips and product details are just some ways you can stay on brand without constantly shouting, “Buy this!”.

6. Posting when it suits you: Insights & analytics tell when your audience is most engaged; use this information. The platforms know what works.

Chelan Smith is CEO of Chelan Communications; with over 13 years of social media experience, she has worked with local and international companies to develop, implement strategy and solidify their digital brand voice. info@chelancommunications.com.