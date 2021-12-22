Best sneak look of Samsung Galaxy 22

Best sneak look of Samsung Galaxy 22Wednesday, December 22, 2021
|
Android phone excitement is building ahead of the expected launch of the next Samsung Galaxy phone with leaks suggesting that it would be the newest Note.
Now the first official press renders depicting the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra has leaked (via @BenGeskin), giving fans a closer look at the back of the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This new leak supposedly consists of Samsung's official press material ahead of the February unveiling.
It is also the first look at the Rose Gold colour for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, giving it a stylish look. Fans are awaiting confirmation of an S Pen slot not yet shown in the latest render.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy