Best sneak look of Samsung Galaxy 22

Android phone excitement is building ahead of the expected launch of the next Samsung Galaxy phone with leaks suggesting that it would be the newest Note.

Now the first official press renders depicting the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra has leaked (via @BenGeskin), giving fans a closer look at the back of the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This new leak supposedly consists of Samsung's official press material ahead of the February unveiling.

It is also the first look at the Rose Gold colour for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, giving it a stylish look. Fans are awaiting confirmation of an S Pen slot not yet shown in the latest render.