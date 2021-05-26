BET YOU DIDN'T KNOW - Easy with shortcuts

BET YOU DIDN'T KNOW - Easy with shortcutsWednesday, May 26, 2021
|
BY ALAINA WATT
|
It has been a difficult time of adjusting over the past year, especially to working and learning remotely. For parents and children at home sharing devices, maybe there were struggles maintaining browsers and tabs on computers or being as efficient as possible.
For many, Google has been our best friend, helping us carry out daily tasks and being a learning tool for schoolers with Google Classroom, while YouTube kept us company. Learning something new while doing something new to you is hard enough; staying organised shouldn't add stress. Here are a few shortcuts to help you stay organised and quick while online.
CTRL + TAB and CTRL + NUMBERS
When you have many tabs open, it can be challenging to find the one you want; this is where Ctrl + tab and Ctrl + numbers come in. By using the keys Ctrl + tab, all open tabs will appear on the screen. This feature gives you the ability to see miniature versions of the tabs on the screen. On the other hand, the shortcut Ctrl + 1, 2,3,4 or 5 takes you directly to each page.
CTRL + W and CTRL + SHIFT + T
The quickest way to close a tab is to use the shortcut Ctrl + W. But wait, you didn't mean to close that tab. Ctrl + Shift + T will restore the last tab you had open, and you can cool your jets about lost work.
CTRL + R
Need to refresh the browser page you're on? Try Ctrl + R. Use this at any time, including when that YouTube page is stalling, or you need to update your e-mail.
WINDOWS + H
Typing can be a hassle. Use the keys Windows + H, sit back and speak. Windows + H allows you to dictate whatever you have written in no time.
GROUPING TABS
While the Ctrl + tab helps you scroll through the countless tabs opened, it could do you some good to group your tabs. If you are using Google Chrome, right-click on the tab and choose to add a tab to a new group. This gives you the ability to name the group and colour code it.
YOUTUBE ADDRESS + PERIOD
Teaching online can bring new opportunities, like sharing fun YouTube videos. The quickest way to do it? Place a period at the end of the address. Doing this will ensure that no one finds the wrong video. Also, if you want to share an exact moment in a video, type #t=_m_s (eg #t=2m30s) to pinpoint the precise time in the video. No searching necessary.
I hope you found all these tips helpful and get to try them all. Please e-mail us at digitallife@jamaicaobserver.com with your questions and suggestions for areas to explore.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy