Big day for Samsung

It is the big reveal day from Samsung, which they call UNPACKED at 10:00 AM.

After weeks of leaks, consumers will find out whether Samsung's Galaxy Note and S phone lines are one big, happy family.

Company President TM Roh teased it would feature “the most noteworthy S series device we've ever created”.

Samsung skipped the Note line in 2021, and so the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be the Note 20 successor.

Ahead of today's reveal we learn that Samsung has started using discarded fishing nets to create more environmentally friendly plastic, and plans to incorporate the material in its entire device line-up.