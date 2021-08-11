Bigger, Better ENDS

The Government is targeting 600 entities in phase two of the E-commerce National Delivery Service (ENDS) programme, which facilitates delivery services during curfew hours through registration on a website of the same name.

The Web portal, launched in March this year, completed its pilot in late July and was relaunched last Wednesday. Matthew Samuda, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security and the Government's point man on the project, told Digital Life that the relaunch follows updates made to the programme after assessing the pilot phase. “Phase Two...is a newer and better system with an app component...I believe we worked out a lot of kinks that were seen in the first phase,” Samuda said, adding, “We expect to move smoother (this time around).” He said they would fix any new kinks.

There was a lull in the use of ENDS for delivery services in July with the shortened curfew hours, but Samuda argued it was never suspended. “The need for it dissipated with the changing of the curfew hours. So, it's not that we suspended ENDS, it's just that ENDS, as it was designed, didn't stop any of the delivery companies working during the period. It's just that there is much less need for delivery of cooked food at 11 pm than at 8 pm. Once the curfew moved to 11 pm, the demand for ENDS approval to function, no longer existed. So a bikeman who wasn't on ENDS could still operate from 8 pm to 11 pm. So, I don't believe the use of the delivery economy declined, they just didn't need to communicate directly with the Government at that point because the hours were sufficient for them to do their business.”

However, with curfew now starting at 8 pm today for the next three weeks, the expectation is that the ENDS Web portal will see increased usage again. “I expect that you could get up to approximately 600 businesses and possibly about 6,000 employees who will benefit from either additional shifts or being brought back on at times when they may not have been brought on to facilitate this phase. Persons can also expect to see some areas of business that haven't previously taken advantage of this. We've been in discussions with a number of other services to bring them on in this second phase...we have 17 targets of other services, some government, some private, that will do delivery during the curfew hours,” Samuda disclosed.

In the project's first phase, some 400 businesses and 3,000 employees benefitted mainly quick-service restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and even the drive-in cinema in New Kingston, St Andrew.

As the programme moves forward, Samuda said a team would be “going into the field” with personnel from the Transport Authority and Ministry of Commerce with the aim of “bringing people into understanding how to operate within a delivery economy, from those doing the packaging to those doing the delivery. So for instance, a man who sells box lunches should be able to deliver it. But packing a box lunch for me to eat it here versus packing it to go through the rigours of delivery require a very different packing. So, those sorts of things will be taught by the various State agencies that intend to touch the space,” Samuda said.

In addressing the cost of using the services, Samuda quickly pointed out that the Government has no hand in pricing. “ENDS is free,” he told Digital Life. “The Government has neither charged businesses nor consumers to participate. The PSOJ donated a system which we tweaked. Anyone who wishes to participate can register and consumers can decide who they want to use for delivery. We don't control the prices, we have no interest in the pricing.” He, however, said the growth in the delivery services since the first phase could lead to lower delivery fees for consumers. “I would hope businesses, especially those in the delivery side operating in the space, would have done some assessment of their own structure and pricing to ensure they don't take on more than they can manage and affect the quality of the whole service and also that they look at reasonable pricing,” Samuda said.

He quickly pointed out that he doesn't know what that reasonable pricing is but doesn't want people to gouge because there is an opportunity. The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) may also look at delivery prices and publish the rates to know the costs.

Samuda said the pilot review also found the need for constant meetings and reinforcements with the Jamaica Constable Force so they can know which entities are to be operating during curfews. “The fact remains that when fewer people are on the road, it's not that security challenges disappear, it's that different ones are created. So we would have seen those issues and manage deployment accordingly after...so when they get the mapping of where the businesses are they can manage deployment easier. We also want an idea from people where they will deliver so that security can be provided to the riders and drivers.”