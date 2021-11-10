BizTech unleashing the power

It's that time of year when tech conferences around the globe are going live — most of them offered virtually — and for some brave enough to take it on, face-to-face. The Caribbean region is no exception. We've seen conferences of different sizes and flavours in the past, but only one or two are dedicated solely to technology. BizTech is one such conference.

As the longest-running tech conference in the region, BizTech 2021 has rebranded and is coming back bigger and better than ever. The event intends to showcase technology, innovation, and trends, focusing on local and regional talent and solutions. It is the premier technology conference in the Caribbean and welcomes international interest, speakers, and attendees. Last year's virtual staging welcomed approximately 800 technology enthusiasts daily, hailing from 11 countries and creating over 1,000 active on-platform engagements, resulting in awareness of ICT challenges and opportunities, job opportunities, and IT vendor interactions.

The theme for BizTech 2021 is 'Unleashing The Power of Technology in The Caribbean', which seeks to embody a more collaborative Caribbean perspective. We believe several ICT initiatives would benefit from a “One Caribbean” approach and a broadened conversation to include insights on ICT advancements across the region.

The conference opens today, Wednesday, November 10 and runs until Friday, November 12. Jamaica Technology & Digital Alliance (JTDA) invites technology professionals, students or enthusiasts to visit the exhibition. This year is a hybrid approach providing even more cool interactions with two days of live exhibits at The University of the West Indies' regional headquarters. Meet Liz the Robot from the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) Innovation Lab, interact with virtual reality, learn about Internet of things (IoT) devices for the home and see and purchase nonfungible token (NFT) Art.

