BlackBerry still lives with Android

BlackBerry still lives with AndroidWednesday, January 05, 2022
If you are still using a BlackBerry today it means that it is running on Android. Otherwise, if it stopped working yesterday, then you either have a new doorstop or a museum piece.
BlackBerry owners got plenty of notice since 2016 to switch the operating system to Android. The company moved away from phones and has focussed on software while licensing its security software .
Remember when Barack Obama entered the White House with his BlackBerry and had to give it up for security reasons. It's time for you to give it up too — unless you heeded the BlackBerry advice of 2016 and switch to Android.
