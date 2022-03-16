Blazing fast Xbox coming

Microsoft is keeping its word to bring more advancements to its new Xbox Series X console with the ability to stream tremendous amounts of data from a blazing fast NVMe solid state drive to your GPU.

“Starting today, Windows games can ship with DirectStorage. This public SDK release begins a new era of fast load times and detailed worlds in PC games by allowing developers to utilise the speed of the latest storage devices more fully,” reads the company's blog post.

According to Microsoft, DirectStorage will accommodate older hardware, even older spinning hard drives. Microsoft will also make DirectStorage available for Windows 10, but optimised for Windows 11, which will “unlock the full potential of DirectStorage”, according to Microsoft.

The next step is for Microsoft's to distribute the API and let gamers know which games will support the new DirectStorage technology. So don't go out expecting to buy the new games as yet.