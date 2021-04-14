Bloomberg helps Israel’s first digital bank

Bloomberg helps Israel’s first digital bankWednesday, April 14, 2021
|
I srael is taking the lead in advancing technology for banking by launching the first digital bank. Working with Bloomberg Solutions, First Digital Bank will offer advanced services, including flexible and competitive credit solutions, alongside standard banking services. It will use a combination of innovative AI technology and human bankers offering personal service around the clock.
The bank will have no branches and will focus on retail services, including extending credit to households and accepting deposits. The opening of accounts will be done online. In the third quarter, the bank will offer its services to 1,000 additional customers before opening to the general public towards the end of 2021.
Bloomberg's solutions will support the bank across these services by providing the reliable, high quality real-time, FX and money market data required to feed the bank's core systems and ensure accurate calculations. “We are launching this bank with the mission of using technology to revolutionise the relationship between people and their money, offering private banking services which will help our clients to manage their finances. This requires efficient access to large volumes of timely, accurate data,” said Gal Bar Dea, CEO of First Digital Bank.
First Digital Bank will utilise data through Bloomberg's Data License technology, which delivers high quality reference, pricing, regulatory and alternative data. The bank will also have access to Bloomberg's real-time market data feed, B-PIPE, to help support the bank's mostly automated workflow and fuel its customer-focused technology.
The bank's Treasury team will also subscribe to the Bloomberg Terminal to cross-check prices for internal risk and end-of-day workflow. “Globally, banking is seeing a move towards digitalisation as customers demand sophisticated online technologies and faster service than ever,” said Gerard Francis, Global Head of Enterprise Data at Bloomberg. “We are excited to be part of that journey with Israel's first digital bank, which is launching with the focus on innovation, client service and digital optimisation needed to be successful in today's market.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy