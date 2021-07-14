Bone tech headphones

Bone tech headphonesWednesday, July 14, 2021
Are you looking for a headset as light as a feather and that is less tiring and less harsh on the ears? The solution comes from Sentien HQ who developed an open-ear headset that uses bone conduction technology.
Bone conduction technology is traced back nearly 2,000 years and used in virtual reality headsets and glasses.
The Sentien device sends vibrations directly to the inner ear through the skull bones, bypassing the eardrum and ossicles with bone conduction. People with hearing problems or perforated eardrums can benefit from it and can also be used in conjunction with hearing protection. Meantime, you can remain attentive to everything that's happening around you as your ear remains open and unobstructed. Finally, the device works perfectly underwater.
The new Sentien Audio headset has only one button for power and pairing. At the same time, all the rest of its surface is touch-sensitive and controlled via a dedicated application or even directly by voice command. Battery life is 24 hours, including 10 hours of continuous use.
