Chelan Smith — Charting Her Own Path

CHELAN Smith started her career in marketing but always had a love for the digital sphere. She recounted that she was so passionate about digital that she would offer her services to people pro bono.

Eventually, she realised that it was economically viable and started up her digital consulting firm and became the chief executive officer of Chelan Communications.

Smith says that there are industries where work seems static, but making the clear distinction that there is never an opportunity to be bored in the digital space, particularly in marketing. She added that it is a dynamic and ever-evolving space, always something new to learn, which she loves and is enthused by the most.

As a digital entrepreneur, Smith believes that trusting your instincts is valuable and that experience tends to give you a “sixth sense” for what's next, what will work, what won't. Smith implores others to try new things because digital marketing is an ever-changing industry, and it, therefore, means that one cannot be averse to change. Smith stressed that work must focus on providing quality, letting one's work speak for itself.

Smith's guiding philosophy is “adapt or die”, a belief shared with her consulting and training clients. This belief is like her personal mantra because it's one that she tells herself that all the time. “If you're trying something and it's not working, always challenge yourself to ask 'what is another way that it can be done?' — to ultimately 'get it right and make it work','' Smith highlighted.

The digital entrepreneur comes from a family of female entrepreneurs and sees herself as further inspiration and proof that women can run their businesses and provide quality services.

Smith is steadily continuing on her journey to grow where the opportunity presents itself. Briefly recounting still working while undergoing chemotherapy, she has now strategised as a means of moving forward. As she navigates “moving forward”, she intends on keeping her life sound and fun infused with providing quality.

Chelan Smith stated that there should be no fear of the digital space, and she is optimistic that her work through Chelan Communications will speak for itself and allow people to become more open to seeing how impactful it is.