Michael Claire — CLARITY OF PURPOSE

Deeply passionate about making an impact in Jamaica, CEO of Loan Cirrcus, Michael Claire, found himself back home in Jamaica after several years of working and living overseas.

His love for tech, driven by his passion for efficiency, complemented his zeal for seeking opportunities to solve problems and the Digital Era represented an excellent platform to utilise his interests to identify solutions.

As he puts it, “Tech is a great enabler of problem-solving,” and his entrepreneurial journey sees him leveraging those opportunities.

With his dynamic background in financial services, Claire has a deep understanding of the massive inefficiencies in the industry and, therefore, saw the FinTech industry as a natural calling. The FinTech space, as he notes, traditionally operated in silos, where financial companies only offered one type of banking or financial service to their customers, until these companies realised that this mode of operation led to a lack of quality customer service delivery.

Claire points out that some financial institutions still face issues even though they have evolved to offer centralised banking services. Therefore, the natural problem-solver in Claire intuitively knew that the problem was one that he could help to solve through Loan Cirrus.

He believes that Loan Cirrus's value position is building critical relationships with their clients through the prism of partnership. He emphasised that the “spirit of partnership” is embedded in their SaaS (Software as a Service) business model and revenue-generating activities.

Claire explained that, while the FinTech space has constantly been evolving over the years, the novel coronavirus pandemic has raised people's consciousness; giving them a renewed understanding of the need for technology. He also pointed out that the pandemic has accentuated consumers' preferences for convenience and the onus is on financial institutions to act on their customers' needs.

Additionally, Claire is committed to inspiring young, local tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to see tech as a viable economic alternative. He wishes to lead by example, so that a model of qualitative and quantitative success can be developed.

and that it become a model for others to follow, both regionally and internationally.

To his younger self, Claire would say, “You're right,” meaning that, while situations may threaten your perspective on the things you value and your belief in value itself, don't waiver from the thought process. He also advises that money is incidental to the creation of value unless gained by unethical means.

Lastly, Claire candidly stated that he is determined to take the fullest advantage of the opportunities presented in the Internet space.