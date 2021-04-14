Clubhouse denies leak

Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison has denied that the platform suffered a data breach, as reported earlier by Cyber News . “No, this is misleading and false, it is a clickbait article, we were not hacked. The data referred to was all public profile information from our app. So the answer to that is a definitive 'no',” he said.

Last week, Cyber News reported that personal data for 500 million LinkedIn users had been scraped and posted online. The claim was made that the personal data of some 533 million Facebook users was leaked online for free. The Facebook leak reportedly included users' phone numbers, birth dates, locations, e-mail addresses, and full names.