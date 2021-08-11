Consumers do have the power

DIGITAL consumerism is referred to as the practice of online consumers exerting their powers while being fully aware of their rights in the online marketplace. As we use online portals for such things as banking, travel and more, there needs to be a high level of trust on both sides of the transaction.

Although many Jamaicans have become adept at shopping online thanks to Amazon and other popular online marketplaces, many consumers aren't aware of their potential vulnerabilities which arise due to the various risks to which they are exposed — they tend to be more than trusting in their quest to acquire the latest products. We expect that product and service providers will ensure to treat consumers fairly and ask themselves whether they are being fair to online customers.

But instead of relying solely on trust and expectations of fairness, it should be known that the digital consumer has the power to decide whether or not a product succeeds or fails and whether or not a company survives. Locally, we are still in our discovery stage of creating powerful online connections between the public and online vendors and service providers. This presents an ideal opportunity for the public to demonstrate their power and for the providers to learn how to reciprocate.

One area of concern is the security of personal information, an issue that is still being taken too lightly by citizens. A recent example pertained to the worrying security breach around the JamCOVID-19 online application for travel to Jamaica. At the same time, there is ongoing speculation as to the satisfactory resolution of the data issue that occurred earlier this year. Who is holding the Government to account for this? It may be challenging to do so independently as an individual citizen, but the public should still raise questions.

Providers are also responsible for creating an experience that is worthy of revisiting and reviewing. Very few online providers ask for feedback on how the online experience was when the consumer is going through their process. One way to build trust and get over the hump of adoption is to invite positive or negative feedback and then do something about it. Many comments sought on social media or other platforms often go unread or get removed without resolution. This behaviour will eventually have to shift as consumers become more aware of how much power they have. And what is that?

Digital consumers have the power of choice and voice, as evident by the increase in shipping companies that have opened to facilitate the significant growth in online shopping. While this new thrust is excellent for Jamaican consumers, it poses a challenge and concern for local small businesses which want to sell goods locally and who are losing customers to overseas operators. Also, due to the influence of social media, whether with fake or real news, the consumer's voice is unmistakably capable of influencing beliefs, conversations and even critical decisions.

Therefore, in understanding the existing paradigms, organisations must take the necessary measures to empower consumers and exercise that authority by levelling the playing field towards a more aligned way of carrying out healthy online interactions.