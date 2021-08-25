Cybersecurity Guide (Pt1)

Cybersecurity is more critical now than ever. Not only is your business storing more data, but since the pandemic has forced us all to become increasingly mobile, it's even more of a challenge keeping clients' sensitive information safe.

So, what can you do? There's a saying in the computer security business that you can live in a concrete house with no doors and no windows, but it's not going to be very useful. It turns out this is a perfect analogy for what's going on with computer cybersecurity.

So, the question then becomes, “How do you live in a digital world with appropriate levels of safety?” This guide will help you do just that.

Train Your Staff

One of the primary ways that a hacker gains access to your firm's network is through an unintentional act by employees. Most of the time, they may not even realise that they've made a mistake. So it's imperative that each team member understands the severity of a possible attack and receives training on how to avoid one. In other words, it's essential to develop a culture of awareness.

Employees must identify red flags and suspicious activity to prevent hackers from gaining access to crucial data. Having employees who know how to spot these attempts and report them can make a world of difference.

Here are four things your cybersecurity training policy needs to address:

1. The information you care about and why it needs to be protected

2. How to protect such valuable information

3. Who is in charge of enforcing policies and procedures

4. To which employees do the policies and procedures apply

More specifically, your cybersecurity policy needs to address topics such as acceptable Internet usage, device and machine usage, the physical security and location of devices and machines, and contingency planning.

Only Choose Safe Passwords

So, you probably know by now that having “password” or “123456” as a password is not a good idea. However, any word you'd find in the dictionary isn't safe either. Hackers trying to break into a server or a password-protected computer sometimes use what's called a “brute force attack” or a “dictionary attack”, where they automatically enter every word in the dictionary as a password.

Instead, the best practice is to use a combination of punctuation and numbers. Try catchy phrases with numbers and use punctuation that looks like letters. Here are two examples: Salad2E@t (salad to eat) or Dog8Hom3work (dog ate homework).

Also, have different passwords for different sites. Usernames are bought and sold on the black market, so if access to one of your sites is compromised, all your logins are vulnerable if you use the same password.

However, there's a caveat: If you choose different “safe” passwords for all your sites, and they're all super-complicated with lots of letters, symbols, and numbers, chances are you'll never remember them. So maybe you write them on a sticky note or pad near your desk. Warning: that's not very safe either.

The good news is there's a way to have multiple complex passwords without having to remember them: Use a password manager such as 1Password, an application installed on your computer and mobile devices that stores all your passwords. It will help you generate and store strong, unique, and secure passwords for each of your online accounts. And here's the real magic: Instead of digging through a vault when you need to recall a password, your software manager will summon it for you automatically. Gone are the days of having to keep track of every single account and login. The only thing you are required to remember is the master password. That's it. Nothing else. One password.

Che-Andre Gordon is a chief solutions architect with over ten years of experience implementing and leading software solutions across web, mobile, and desktop environments. He has been featured in Yahoo News/Finance in over 30+ countries in recognition of his contributions towards the Caribbean's digital footprint.