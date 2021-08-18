Cybersecurity Road Map for Business – The Conclusion

AS we conclude with article twelve of our Cybersecurity Road Map for Business series, let's summarise all of the information we have provided to you.

First order of business is to TAKE STOCK!

Essentially, before you start protecting anything you MUST know everything you have that needs to be protected — this means every piece of computer hardware and networking device in your business and on your network, including mobile phones and smart TV's (yes them too). You must also know and document ALL software on these devices as well. If you were securing your home this part would amount to knowing where every point of entry is (windows, doors, gate, etc.)

Second order of business is to LOCK SHOP!

This is the part where, like securing your home, you start to install the grilles, alarm system, cameras and the automatic gate. At this point, processes are established not only to protect the hardware and software but also to protect the data stored on these devices along with who has access to both. Here we are talking about identity management, information and data security protection, and continuous monitoring and maintenance of all these processes.

Third order of business is to USE SUFFICIENT PROTECTION

This is the point where installation of requisite anti-virus, anti-malware, system backup and data-loss prevention software happens. This next layer is most times applied to your devices, and it is over and above the perimeter protection afforded by locking shop.

Next, we come to an often-overlooked part of defending your space – PATCHING IT!

Computer software, and by extension the threats that are out in the wild, are constantly evolving. Hackers constantly find new and innovative ways to gain access to systems. As these new vulnerabilities and threats are discovered “patches and fixes” are released. If you don't apply these patches and fixes your systems become open to attack. Patching is a continuous process and must never be excluded.

Finally, and perhaps the most important. Be Aware!

Lack of cybersecurity user awareness and training can lay waste the most sophisticated cybersecurity plan. The most advanced firewall, intrusion detection/prevention systems or anti-virus/malware software still cannot prevent a user from clicking on the wrong link or opening the wrong attachment in an email. User training and awareness minimises occurrences of this — and this is why it is the most important piece of the cybersecurity road map. Make sure that your users are continuously trained and aware of what they should or should not do when using devices on the network.

Christopher Reckord is CEO of managed IT services provider tTech Limited. Trevor Forrest is the founder and CEO of 876 Technology Solutions. Collectively, they have approximately 80 years of experience helping organisations of varying sizes procure and implement information technology solutions and transform digitally.