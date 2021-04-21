Digital divide: income inequality

Have you noticed the surge in need for technology professionals? On just about all known job platforms, you'll observe the commonalities across companies and industries — EVERYONE is hiring tech professionals. The positions range from junior roles to C-suite executives. The demand and competition for tech resources are only going to continue to grow as we ride the wave of a tech boom with no immediate end in sight.

Jamaican companies' more significant challenge is paying decent salaries to keep most techies happy and engaged since demand currently seems to outstrip supply. Is it possible to manage this while simultaneously warding off the boundless opportunities that flow in from overseas players and the competition amongst ourselves for top local talent? It is not. With less than 500 technology-focused university graduates pouring out of our institutions each year, we must examine the value we are placing on the most critical sector of the Information Age.

There is a significant opportunity to shift the conversation by revisiting our concept of high-value jobs and looking at the jobs available in the future, and rewarding these workers accordingly. If this pandemic has taught us one thing, it is that almost every business we currently engage with and nearly every service we depend on can be enabled through technology. Tech typically has the lowest cost of entry relative to the value it can create. It is my desire and belief that we will continue this trend post-pandemic.

Tech is a massive way to create wealth and accelerated pace that will continue to exceed traditional companies. The value for professionals in this industry is evident. There's also an ongoing conversation about the gaps in the labour market for critical technology skills, which is a situation to get precise data insights. But in the interim, Jamaican businesses need to wake up and smell the mint missing from many tech professionals' payslips before it's too late.

So should tech professionals, young or grey, feel justified in complaining to their employers about not being paid enough? Well, not so fast techies. There are things that Jamaicans excited by overseas jobs don't take into consideration. These include:

Benefits they qualify for locally that aren't as necessarily available overseas — health and/or life insurance, pension, paid sick and vacation leave.

Taxation. That's right! Being paid as an independent contractor obliges you to pay your taxes.

Lifestyle benefits associated with living in the Caribbean.

Training and development costs local companies pay to keep employees continuously upskilled, acquire and maintain certifications.

Duties and taxes (linked to critical inputs such as phones and laptops and essentially all other equipment).

The inability of Jamaican companies to claim certain tech-related costs as R&D.

It's also essential for us techies to remember that technology is a continuously evolving field, and so must be our skills. It's not good enough to sit back and think that the degree you got in university or the job you've had in IT will always be there. Stay plugged in and well-tuned to what's happening in the space.

Guest editor Stacey Hines is president of Jamaica Digital and Technology Alliance (JDTA). The JDTA welcomes all professionals to join us as we support you with training, certifications and industry insights to keep you on top of your game and at the top of the talent pool.