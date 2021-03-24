Digital Life's first webinar
Training, the key to productivityWednesday, March 24, 2021
|
Pioneer in digital education Ricardo Allen has stressed that training is key if we are to ensure the highest level of productivity with remote work. Allen was participating in Digital Life, The Webinar, the first edition on Thursday, March 18 titled 'Digital Tools for Success: Work from home, work anywhere'.
Moderated by Michele Marius and backed by Avaya and Black Ink Market Event Solutions Limited, the expert panellists for the event included Allen, CEO of One-on-One Educational Services; Trevor Forrest, CEO 876 Technology Solutions; Maurice Barnes, CEO, Victoria Mutual Innovations, VMBS; Christopher Reckord, CEO of tTech Limited; Don Turner, senior product manager, Avaya; and Carol Robertson, director, Government and Enterprise, C&W Business Jamaica.
Allen reiterated the impact COVID-19 has had on the country but said that one positive that came out of it was the realisation that there needs to be a move to the digital space. He stressed that for that to happen effectively, training must be done. “We just have to train ourselves on those new skills that we need to adapt to the new normal,” he urged. “Training, learning and development is super important as we move forward.”
The panellists discussed the reality of the need for digital transformation, pointing out that the pandemic has made it all too obvious. They also touched on businesses rethinking their modes of providing services and needing to train workers in how to effectively work from home. They highlighted the positive outcomes agencies have experienced amid the pandemic since implementing online services. Work-from-home policies were discussed as well and panellists offered advice to businesses on how to effectively meet the demands of customers online, while accommodating the needs of their staff by implementing work-from-home policies that include productivity measures.
Presentations made by Forrest, Turner, and Reckord covered ways companies could replicate the services they offered to customers online and steps that needed to be addressed when carrying out digital transformation, as well as the need to reassure business owners on maintaining productivity levels, if done efficiently. Robertson though, addressed the concerns many people have with maintaining a work-life balance.
Watch The Digital Life Webinar – Digital Tools for Success at www.jamaicaobserver.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy