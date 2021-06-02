Digital well-being

In Jamaica, there is still stigma attached to mental illness. The taboo has made it difficult to engage in open and honest conversations. Many would rather suffer in silence and shame than admit that we are struggling, even less likely to ask for help.

Fortunately, the general perception of mental ill-health is slowly improving, primarily due to social media, where digital creators, influencers, and thought leaders share their personal stories and create safe spaces where others can do the same. On a recent episode of the Digital Jamaica Live Show, three local mental health advocates shared how they are using digital platforms like Instagram and Twitter to reduce mental illness stigma.

Digital entrepreneur Anika Repole-Wilson uses her Instagram page to openly share her struggles with depression and anxiety and how that affects her creativity and productivity. Anika is open about her use of recreational and medicinal marijuana, CBD oil and yoga to manage her symptoms which she says helped to wean herself off pharmaceuticals. Her openness, she says, is to show people that it is possible to maintain a successful business while navigating your mental well-being.

Other social media platforms like the audio-based Twitter Spaces allow for a certain level of anonymity, making it easier to have conversations around sensitive issues like mental health. Mental health advocates like Krsitinal Neil have been using these platforms to create spaces where people feel safe enough to share their stories and struggles without being judged. Kristina finds it challenging to find people who are understanding or simply open to hearing authentic, unfiltered experiences. Hence, she hopes to create these kinds of spaces for more open and honest discussions where individuals are no longer overlooked or ostracised.

Another outspoken advocate for mental well-being is Carla Moore, who regularly uses her popular Instagram vlog Moore Talk to discuss the issue and help others heal. Carla shares how being a digital personality exacerbated her mental health issues after some gossip channels started questioning her sexuality and delivering death threats. She describes pulling back from the online space for a while to recoup. But, not wanting to abandon the community she had already started building, she has had to figure out how to re-engage healthily. Carla, a certified life coach, says she will soon be offering virtual group coaching sessions to allow others access to varying forms of care through alternative processes such as neuro-linguistic programming.

All across the Internet, Jamaicans like Anika, Kristina and Carla are using digital platforms to explore, dissect and reshape taboo topics like mental health. At the same time, they are creating spaces where the average Jamaican who may not have access to professional services can at least find a community of people who can relate and support.

