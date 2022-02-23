Digitising our universities Managing content

For institutions to find higher value in their content services solutions, they must rethink their technology approaches. Instead of just digitising their filing cabinets, they should focus on data management by leveraging electronic forms (eforms) and workflow automation capabilities, for starters. Part of the challenge for most institutions is changing how departments think about possible changes.

This is the second of a three-part series on 'Digitising Our Universities'. The first edition dealt with the prospects of digitising documents, while today's focus is on content management. The final in the series will address connectivity across campuses.

MAKE YOUR CONTENT WORK FOR YOU

Most times, institutions are overwhelmed with the deluge of content that comes their way from various sources. There is too much data and information, and finding what is needed to be working on can be frustrating.

A content services solution with eforms and workflow capabilities can eliminate wasteful, unproductive steps from your operational and administrative processes. With such capabilities, information can find you, so you do not lose any work buried on your desk. You end up getting higher value tasks done because eforms and workflow can capture and automate tedious tasks that your staff may have to do otherwise.

FEATURES AND FUNCTIONALITIES

The eforms and workflow capabilities comprise various features and functionalities designed to maximise the capacity of existing processes and systems.

The eforms component offers several different options, from initially capturing a student when they sign in to the portal to attaching read-only documents, all the way to capturing their signature. It is all done with point-click configurable tools. There is no scripting or coding knowledge necessary.

Educational institutions could gain from the many aspects of digitalised processes, from dynamically asking questions and updating information behind the scenes, all configured without coding.

From the workflow perspective, there are various capabilities available. Workflow allows sight of all the tasks with options to approve, return or reroute it to where it needs to go. It is also possible to work on documents using familiar interfaces, such as

phone, tablet, desktop, PC or Mac, which you can access via e-mail.

The highlight of workflow is the ability to see the overall processes from the dashboard. The interactive dashboard allows the following options:

- Add and drop forms to process

- See trends, like why students drop out of class

- Drill down to who owns a document and how long it takes for them to process it

Workflows enable automatic routing of documents to wherever they need to go in a sequential or parallel fashion. The system also captures signatures on the approval path, where everything is tracked in the audit trail related to the workflow, making that information work for you.

ELIMINATE PAIN POINTS AND ENHANCE DELIVERABLES

Eforms and workflows are one-stop access to data management designed to leverage the most from your information.

For example, when students submit a form, they expect instantaneous information. The faster you can get approval, the better their experience will be.

Ultimately, the happier the student, the higher the retention and graduation rates.

A content services platform that gives all the information right at your fingertips enables decisions quickly, creates additional time for high-value work, and reduces menial tasks.

Che-Andre Gordon is a chief solutions architect with over ten years of experience implementing and leading software solutions across web, mobile, and desktop environments. He has been featured in Yahoo News/Finance in over 30 plus countries in recognition of his contributions towards the Caribbean's digital footprint.