Higher education institutions need digital campuses that reflect how users create and interact with information. Instead of managing dozens of niche solutions that only help a few departments, leverage a single, secure platform that connects departments across campus. With a robust digital ecosystem, you will be able to enhance the campus experience for your students and your faculty and staff.

This is the third and final of a three-part series on 'Digitising Our Universities'. The first edition dealt with the prospects of digitising documents; the second, unlocking the true potential of content services, and today's focus is on establishing and maintaining digital connectivity across campuses.

FIXING MORE THAN ONE DEPARTMENT

Higher education institutions often stop capitalising on their content services investments after fixing the problem in one or two departments. They do not realise that they have only just begun to tap into the full potential of their content services solutions.

USE CASES ACROSS DEPARTMENTS ON CAMPUS

Admissions

• Capture and store all data and content associated with a prospect's application.

• Create a digital review/selection process and digitally manage documents across student offices as needed.

• Speed up the decision-making process for admissions review.

• Increase accountability through an auditable access history.

Registrar's Office

• Manage a comprehensive digital student record with supporting content from all the offices that service the student to improve advising and speed up transcript processing.

• Automate transcript data capture and review to eliminate manual data entry with Duplantis.

• Search for course equivalencies accepted by the institution automatically and push any matches to the student information system (SIS).

Financial Aid

• Create electronic forms and work flows to simplify and automate any process that currently involves paper forms and approvals — including satisfactory academic progress, professional judgement appeals, permanent withdrawal, leave of absence and more.

• Automate collection and review of data and content to support faster award decisions.

• Speed up verification processing and simplify the annual audit.

Student Affairs

• Route student files and notifications to the appropriate advisor(s).

• Gain a holistic view of students' progression, quickly identify at-risk students and document steps to help them succeed.

• Records management and tight security ensure that documents are only accessible to those who need them and retained under compliance standards.

Human Resources

• Effectively and securely manage a comprehensive digital employee file.

• Automate policies and procedures, and accelerate critical business processes, like onboarding and offboarding, by integrating with your HCM system.

Business Office

• For AP and purchasing processes, automate approvals and notifications, from invoice processing to reconciliation, and from requisition to purchase order.

• Reduce administrative overhead and bill-to-payment turnaround time.

Senior Administration

• Eliminate paper-intensive submissions, reviews, and approval processes on curriculum changes, new or eliminated programmes, faculty tenure and promotion materials.

• Automate rules-based approval, routing, and escalation tasks to create and securely manage contracts quickly.

REIMAGINE WAYS TO DELIVER BETTER SERVICE

In the digital age, conventional methods no longer meet the demands of an increasingly tech-savvy community. It would be best to reimagine ways to deliver better service across campus by utilising the available digital tools.

A robust content services solution enables institutions to enhance interactions with students and faculty and staff in several areas. Here is a snapshot of what your institution could be doing for your students, faculty and staff:

Students

• Provide a simple, secure way to submit information to prevent errors and delays

• Eliminate process bottlenecks that cause frustration

• Share status updates to avoid stress and confusion

• Collaborate across campus to provide better student service

• Provide frictionless student experience

Faculty and Staff

• Eliminate internal roadblocks

• Create analytical reporting for enrolment insights and workload balance

• Develop proactive policy improvements

• Focus on training and development

• Provide better work-life balance

CONCLUSION

Your digital campus transformation does not have to happen immediately. It can occur at a measured pace that meets your budget and resource constraints. It does, however, require you to act on decisions that keep you from moving forward into becoming a truly digital campus.

Technology like content services solutions can be as straightforward or as complicated as you make it. With the right software, it is about making your content solutions work for you, helping you grow and make informed decisions on crucial matters.

Duplantis provide the robust solutions your institution needs to capitalise on your content services investment. By using a single, secure platform, you can efficiently manage all your data, automate your processes, and, ultimately, expand your content services solutions across the enterprise.

Che-Andre Gordon is a Chief Solutions Architect with over ten years of experience implementing and leading software solutions across web, mobile, and desktop environments. He has been featured in Yahoo News/Finance in over 30+ countries in recognition of his contributions towards the Caribbean's digital footprint.