Dr Marcia Forbes — A video production pioneer

Co-founder and executive chairperson of Phase 3 Productions Dr Marcia Forbes recounts that the company evolved from her “techie” husband's love for gadgets in the pre-computer age of the early 1970s.

In the early 1980s there was a growing demand for video, and the pair saw the opportunity to start a “side hustle” video rental business with some of their friends. The business evolved into video production as JBC TV, then the only television station in Jamaica, commissioned a series of programmes. Realising the potential to expand, Forbes formalised Phase 3 and rented a central facility to accommodate the operations.

Eventually, JBC TV commissioned Phase 3 to provide multi-camera services for large-scale, high-profile events. The team rose to the challenge of learning how to set up and execute multi-camera broadcasts and has produced premier sports and entertainment events across the region, among them Concacaf and World Cup tournaments as well as Digicel Rising Stars. Their work has taken them to 14 Caribbean territories, including the Spanish countries.

Forbes showed how her research-driven 2012 book Streaming pointed to the future of television. With this insight, Phase 3 invested heavily in streaming technologies, training their employees on live streaming, including her son Delano, who benefited from overseas exposure to the most sophisticated tools. Forbes says they constantly challenge their full-time crew to learn new things and train their contracted staff to develop the industry.

The company expanded and pivoted during the novel coronavirus pandemic introducing an integration suite that produces remote events from a centralised control room at its headquarters. The company has also invested in bonded cellular technology that allows for a stable and secure stream from any location with cellular access.

Forbes revealed that Phase 3 technologies now facilitates remote productions with proprietary communications systems linked to global production crews. Additionally, Phase 3 has conference interpretation technology to handle 10 different languages.

The company has 37 years of experience, which it has leveraged by being agile and keeping abreast of industry changes.

Phase 3 is also keen on research and development. In one instance, the study led the company to buy LED screens and subsequently establish a partnership with a Chinese company that manufactures the screens sold in Jamaica.

Forbes emphasises that Phase 3 is a customer-centric company that sells “peace of mind”, thinking ahead of clients' needs and pain points in a cost-effective way.

As an entrepreneur, Forbes has learned that one must cherish their team, be comfortable with change, face fear, and take risks. She also believes that, as a woman in business, one must prove their worth and expect respect from others.

Forbes wants Phase 3 positioned as the entity that has shaped the industry towards growth by offering world-class services through cutting-edge technology and a knowledgeable, dedicated team.

Personally, Forbes is proudest of the impact that she has had on the students she lectures at The University of the West Indies as a senior adjunct lecturer.