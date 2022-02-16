E-commerce priorities for SMEs

E-commerce for Caribbean entrepreneurs has never been more relevant than it is now. For businesses to survive in the new normal, an active commerce mindset and model is no longer just an option. To play the game well, having the basics like a website, a payment gateway, and an e-mail list will get you started, but having an edge using some of these trends will keep you ahead of the competition.

Consumers, especially savvy Jamaican shoppers, expect a seamless digital experience, and many small businesses are still struggling to build traction online. Here are a few options that entrepreneurs can explore when thinking about shifting from online to an outstanding presence in the e-commerce sphere:

1. Marketplace as a companion channel

Along with selling through your website, utilising a complimentary marketplace can create access to potential leads and new customers. Consumers have grown accustomed to marketplace shopping thanks to Amazon and Shopify. That makes choosing to leverage a ready to go platform with its pool of customers an easy no brainer.

2. Social & SEO selling

Social media and search engines are now a popular place to showcase products, but also a great way to bring out your inner salesperson. Whether preferred customer-focused content, e.g. webinars, stories and reels, using videos as social selling on the various social platforms will continue to be a growing trend.

3. Personalisation

Every business needs an email list is now the old news. What sets you apart is personalisation. It goes beyond just ensuring the email businesses have the sender's name and ensures the products are relevant in the digital marketplace.

4. Mobile Commerce

As omnichannel marketing takes the front stage for many big businesses, SMEs should ensure they keep their company relevant by having mobile commerce setups. Mobile phones are extremely popular in Jamaica, making them the go-to place for a shopping experience. Consumers are expecting mobile shopping that is easy and engaging.

5. Loyalty Programmes

How do you keep them coming back online? The subscription or loyalty programme model can create quite the edge for small businesses focused on customer retention. The expansive nature of the reward ecosystem allows businesses to build a relationship with their buyers and offer them exclusivity through savings on their preferred products.

By Stacey Hines, president of the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance.