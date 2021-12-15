Facebook tools for creatives

Facebook is pushing to win over creators and get them to post to Facebook and Instagram and win back young users, mainly from TikTok .

The new set of comment moderation and support tools to help creators maximise their use of its platform and spark more interest over the holidays.

And also a new live chat option for those locked out of their accounts.

Facebook is also adding more blocking controls to ensure that you can block problematic users and additional profanity blocking tools, user suspension/banning controls, and enhanced comment controls.

“We're also about to kick off a test for Facebook Live community moderation so creators can designate a specific viewer to moderate comments on their behalf,” said Facebook in a statement on the changes.