Family Xbox Game Pass and more

Family Xbox Game Pass and moreWednesday, April 06, 2022
Microsoft is coming with an Xbox Game Pass “Family Plan,” similar to Nintendo Family Plan for its online services. Disney + and Netflix already offered such a package.
An Xbox Game Pass Family Plan would give access to five players for games across the entire library and will be far cheaper than paying for five separate XGP.
Xbox Game Pass provides hundreds of games across PCs, consoles, and cloud devices across mobile phones and tablets for a relatively low monthly fee.
Meantime, Microsoft's Your Phone is undergoing a name change shifting to the more appropriate Phone Link and Link to Windows as the Android App. Honour is also joining the party, offering advanced Phone Link features to that exclusive club.
