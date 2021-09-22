Fortinet and Linksys partner on WFH

FORTINET, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, and Linksys, a global leader in wireless networking products, announced a new joint solution to enable enterprise organisations to support and secure work-from-home networks.

Linksys HomeWRK for Business Secured by Fortinet is the first-ever enterprise solution to deliver secure network connectivity for corporate and personal needs in one easy-to-set up unit optimised for business applications and collaboration tools, including Zoom.

“We're entering a phase of reopening where the hybrid model is becoming increasingly prevalent, and even in this new era of work, the importance of efficient and effective collaboration remains top of mind. Fostering collaboration starts with a reliable and safe network; and for organisations building forward, empowering employees with holistic solutions that yield fast and secure connectivity and optimisation for collaborative tools will be key,” says Pat Jensen, distinguished architect at Zoom .

According to John Maddison, executive vice-president of products and CMO at Fortinet, “Our goal was twofold. First, make it very simple for anyone to set up a fast and reliable home Wi-Fi network. Second, provide enterprise IT with the ability to secure and manage the business aspects of that work-from-home Wi-Fi network, just as they do with any other device attached to the network. The Linksys and Fortinet joint venture is not just a simple OEM agreement of two distinct parties, it's the start of a completely new market.”

The solution is integrated with industry-leading Fortinet security to safeguard against cyber threats introduced by home networks, and automatically blocks suspicious malware, prevents intrusions, filters harmful content, and more.