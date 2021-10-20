Galaxy Z Fold 3 opening new possibilities

BUYING a phone is now down to a science. Being able to make phone calls is not even close to being the most important aspect some buyers look for. A phone these days needs to fit your lifestyle and make carrying out daily routines a cinch. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is up to the task.

After two weeks of making this phone a part of my life, it was difficult parting ways with it as I had developed somewhat of a dependence on its features. There wasn't an urgency in procuring a tablet as I had wanted because the Fold 3 possessed the capabilities of both devices in one. This convenient characteristic could potentially save money and space in my handbag that would otherwise be cluttered by two devices.

One feature that appealed to me was the much-talked about S Pen. The pen never got a rest once, as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was always open in tablet mode. The handwriting to text was my preferred choice as it made it easier to get things down, no matter what app I was using. Multitaskers like me might feel the split screen is the best thing ever invented. For me, my favourite combination of apps was the web browser, WhatsApp and Samsung Notes as for the first time getting my tasks done was easy-peasy.

There is an under-display camera, but it is only 4 megapixels (MPs) and not my preferred choice when making a video call. For video calls I prefered to fold the phone to use the 12MP rear triple cameras. The front camera is not too shabby, but selfies have been made easier by unfolding the phone, keeping the rear cameras pointed at you, then checking the cover screen for the perfect look.

Another great thing about this device is that you can totally convert your house into the smart home you've always seen on TV. From controlling the lights to turning on your air conditioning, it's all possible as long as these devices are connected to the phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has exposed me to the possibilities of having a super smartphone and I certainly want to do more than just use WhatsApp now. To see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in action take a look at https://youtu.be/ltYXUqcWIQg