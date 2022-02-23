Download Windows 11 soon

Windows 11 has been out for about six months now and could soon be shutting the open window for downloads. While it has required an Internet connection for the Home edition since launch, Microsoft left the offline option for Windows 11 Pro, the operating system version used by IT professionals.

Soon, Pro users will need to have a Microsoft account registered, but will also require users to have an Internet connection during the initial setup phase. Microsoft notes in the latest update that Windows 11 Pro now requires an Internet connection, noting that “you can expect Microsoft Account to be required” in the future. Microsoft did not give a date for the next update, so those who want an offline installation of Windows 11 should do so soon.

“Similar to Windows 11 Home edition, Windows 11 Pro edition now requires Internet connectivity during the initial device set-up (OOBE) only. If you choose to set up device for personal use, MSA will be required for set-up as well. You can expect Microsoft Account to be required in subsequent WIP flights,” according to Microsoft.