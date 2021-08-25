Get ready for the Z series

Samsung is doing a double flip with the launch of their latest additions — the Samsung Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3. It has been two years since Samsung's first foldable smartphone and this time around the company is creating a more optimised foldable experience ever.

Apart from the sleek design of both phones, users will look for the promise of phones that are built to last with IPX8 water resistance, so users do not have to worry about getting their phone wet, Armor Aluminum — the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone — along with the toughest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, for an unbreakable screen. These new smartphones are promising many additional features to enhance the user experience.

The aim of the Z fold 3 is to help you take on your day. The Fold looks like a standard smartphone and can be used as such, but once opened up, it looks and gives users the feel of a small tablet. With high-quality visuals, users will have a dynamic display whether on the cover screen or the main screen. The Z Fold 3 is the first foldable with an under display camera. This means that whenever the screen is being used the viewing display won't be uninterrupted with the sight of a camera lens. Along with being able to use this phone like you would a PC to do things like split your screen to view multiple windows, the Fold also comes with an S Pen, which you can use to take advantage of the 7.6” screen.

The Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is more compact. The phone's camera capabilities might be the main feature for this phone. With the cover screen which is equipped with the camera, users can access apps and widgets without opening the phone. But the most exciting thing is taking photos and videos with the cover screen. You will be able to view and snap without flipping the phone open. Once the phone opens, however, things get more interesting. Taking selfies with friends just got better with auto framing. This expands to an ultra-wide angle to include everyone in the shot, using hands-free capture or by using voice command.

Both phones are set to be released on August 27, and pre-ordering is available on Samsung's website.