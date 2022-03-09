Give us your videos, says YouTube

YouTube is playing the podcasting game by paying individual podcasters and podcasting networks to upload video versions of their shows. These grants range from $50,000 for independent creators to $300,000 for networks.

The payments are timely and aimed at alleviating the financial burden podcasters face when adding videos. The resulting videos would not necessarily be full episodes, and thus not run afoul of exclusive distribution agreements.

There is a pattern here since YouTube's plethora of gaming content led to YouTube Gaming, when all the company's music deals created YouTube Music, and when kids' content got a YouTube Kids. If podcasting follows a similar path we could expect a “YouTube Podcasts” app and website.