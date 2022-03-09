Give us your videos, says YouTube

Give us your videos, says YouTubeWednesday, March 09, 2022
|
YouTube is playing the podcasting game by paying individual podcasters and podcasting networks to upload video versions of their shows. These grants range from $50,000 for independent creators to $300,000 for networks.
The payments are timely and aimed at alleviating the financial burden podcasters face when adding videos. The resulting videos would not necessarily be full episodes, and thus not run afoul of exclusive distribution agreements.
There is a pattern here since YouTube's plethora of gaming content led to YouTube Gaming, when all the company's music deals created YouTube Music, and when kids' content got a YouTube Kids. If podcasting follows a similar path we could expect a “YouTube Podcasts” app and website.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy