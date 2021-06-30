Google Workspace Individual now free for all Google users

In a recent blog post, Google announced that it will be making some changes to its professional tools suite, Google Workspace, allowing it to be accessed by a much, much wider range of users by essentially making it free for every Gmail user. This may come as a surprise to users who had been using professional Google services like Google Docs and Google Meet for free, but the change here is quite subtle.

What it means is that the requirement for a user to have an enterprise profile to get his or her hands on these professional services has now been eliminated. As Google said in its official release, “all of the company's three billion-plus existing users across consumer, enterprise, and education have access to the full Google Workspace experience”.

In its blog post, it talked about a new updated Chat service they have in place, which is set to replace Google Hangouts, and also about the updated Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet among other services its users are going to be able to use. They said that these updated utility features were once only available to paying customers. This upgrade or integration, to be more precise, is going to provide Google users with a more professional working experience.

It is surprisingly easy to enable and integrate the free edition of Google Workspaces into your Google account. Here are the steps you need to follow to set up Google Workspace for free in Gmail:

1. Open Gmail on your computer and log into your account.

2. In the upper right-hand corner, you'll find the settings icon. Click on it.

3. The first option there says 'See all settings'. Select that.

4. From the tabs on top, click on 'Chat and Meet' and from the 'Chat' options, select Google Chat.

5. You will then be presented with a dialogue box to confirm this change.

6. Do so and save your settings.

You now have Google Workspaces set up on your Google account. Of course, Google hasn't done away with a premium model of its Workspaces suite. If the free version doesn't cut it for you, and you're looking for a more premium, advanced Workspace experience, you can get your hands on Workspace Individual.

Google's paid subscription service will be released in a couple of months, and only in select demographics (six countries to begin with) and will come with some really advanced features like advanced booking services and more professional video conferences.

You may read more about the changes with the free Google Workspace and Workspace Individual in the official blog post on Google.com.