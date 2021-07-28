Google Duo makeover

GOOGLE Duo (also referred to as Duo )is getting a makeover with a blue “New call” button appearing in the bottom-right corner. There's also a top search field to locate contacts and from which to dial, while the rest of the page is a grid of circular contacts.

The blue button is a starting point for key actions in Duo, including starting calls to other users as well as your assistant Google Home device, and groups. Google says it is “keeping all the features you love” amid this reorganisation, and that the update would be rolling out over the next few weeks.