Grading IT professionals

How can you be assured that your technology expert is an expert? Learning and growth for self-development and learning and growth for employment are two different things. Over the past few years, we have seen an influx of online courses offering training in skills that professionals are using to either stay current in their field or become qualified for new opportunities.

The technology sector is no exception. For many who had long dreamed of joining this professional space, there is now a trend towards organisations not demanding a university degree to start this career path. According to Burning Glass Technologies' Labour Insight (Feb 1, 2020 - Jan 31, 2021 issue), over 1.3 million jobs are available in high-growth technology fields in the US, including IT support, project management, along with data analytics UX design and Android mobile development.

We can expect the opportunities in Jamaica to grow as we advance towards becoming a digital society. But is it safe to assume that without a technology-related qualifying institution like Google, which offers certification programmes, professionals will have the requisite skills needed to succeed in a Caribbean organisation? Moreover, who is validating the curriculum and the qualifications of the technology experts operating outside accredited institutions? Skill sets need to be independently validated, particularly as people seek to enter the workforce where leaders may not know how to measure the level of skill or expertise of persons applying for jobs in tech.

We should democratise the technology education arena, making training accessible to persons who cannot afford a university degree or do not desire to take on four-plus years of technology-related training. It is also essential to ensure that employers feel confident that their technology professionals can deliver their full potential and that they aren't playing a guessing game of whether or not they have the right qualifications.

The curriculum will need to be vetted by subject matter experts to ensure that the programmes have substantive benefits, where trainees are well-versed and equipped to work in companies and deliver on their strategic deliverables. For example, if someone has a technical qualification that does not have an accrediting body behind it, competency would need to be tested by the employer. A different mindset and approach would be required to validate someone's skills, especially in digital-related roles. Many organisations in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean are still working on developing this competency.

On the other hand, many professionals are unsure where their tech skills can take them and need additional guidance on developing these skills. A new approach has to be taken to remain competitive and command the salaries payable to certified or chartered IT professionals. Training options and development activities from a globally recognised technology skills framework will be required to fully support the needs of technology professionals and employers for today and the foreseeable future.

The JTDA offers this as a benefit to its professional members. We welcome all IT professionals or enthusiasts to join us to chart their skills development and be assured of a future in technology.