Hades is video game of the year

Hades is video game of the yearWednesday, March 24, 2021
|
Hades has done well at this year's SXSW festival, winning the prestigious Video Game of the Year award and an Excellence in Game Design accolade, including the best overall design concept, gameplay mechanics, and execution.
Sci-fi co-op FPS Deep Rock Galactic picked up trophies for Indie Game of the Year and Excellence in Multiplayer. With 43 nominees across 12 categories, there were plenty of other winners announced at the event.
Awards were presented to The Search for Planet X, Half-Life: Alyx, The Last of Us Part II, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Ghost of Tsushima, DOOM Eternal, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Dreams, which won the Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation award for its community-focused creativity tools.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy