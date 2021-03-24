Hades is video game of the year

Hades has done well at this year's SXSW festival, winning the prestigious Video Game of the Year award and an Excellence in Game Design accolade, including the best overall design concept, gameplay mechanics, and execution.

Sci-fi co-op FPS Deep Rock Galactic picked up trophies for Indie Game of the Year and Excellence in Multiplayer. With 43 nominees across 12 categories, there were plenty of other winners announced at the event.

Awards were presented to The Search for Planet X, Half-Life: Alyx, The Last of Us Part II, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Ghost of Tsushima, DOOM Eternal, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Dreams, which won the Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation award for its community-focused creativity tools.