Hasbro vacancy: Chief TikTok Officer
Pay is US$10,000 per monthWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
Multinational toy company Hasbro is searching for a chief TikTok officer (CTO) for its Nerf brand. “We are looking for a creator who is a Nerf enthusiast, a TikTok extraordinaire, has good comedic timing, and knows how to use a ring light,” the listing reads. The compensation is US$10,000 a month for up to three months and the new hire will be expected “to help develop strategy”.
Applicants got a window into what to expect from Teresa Pearson, senior director of global brand strategy and marketing for Nerf. “This position isn't all fun and Nerf battles, though we imagine that will certainly be a part of it. The Nerf CTO will get a hands-on, real-life job experience working on the Nerf team during a very exciting time in our brand's history,” Pearson said.
This Nerf gig follows Animal Crossing's 2020 “dream job” contest paying one lucky villager for playing 50 hours of the popular game and the recent for-hire Minecraft virtual landscaping services.
